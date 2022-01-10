Minister outlines community tourism and aviation hub on cards | Loop Barbados

Community tourism and the creation of an aviation hub will take centre stage during the transformation of the island’s tourism product, should the Mia Mottley-led administration win a second term.

At the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) manifesto launch on Sunday night, the former Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Lisa Cummins underscored several developments that are in store of the tourism sector.

Cummins declared that Government will be implementing community tourism villages to shift the visitor experience from “off the coastlines only and into the communities of Barbados”.

She also detailed that preparations are underway and the initiative will also great vending opportunities for locals.

“We have been looking at making sure that we beautify the areas in every community,” Cummins said, adding, “The Democratic Labour Party left the country in a terrible state. All of the infrastructure was broken down. We now have to be able to invest in our communities and to be able to rebuild all of the infrastructure and public facilities in our communities so that Barbadians and visitors can enjoy the authentic experience that is our Barbados”.

Cummins announced further improvements for existing and future tourism employees. She detailed that the Mottley-led administration will be offering childcare services to tourism workers and plans to create an aviation hub which led to technical and specialised jobs for the island’s youth.

“We commit that under a new administration, we will establish new jobs in aviation, with a new aviation hub being established right here in Barbados. We want to bring ships and planes right here to Barbados, and in so doing we want to also create jobs in-flight maintenance and operations, jobs in cargo, jobs in flight schools. we want to be able to offer all of that to Barbadians.”

Recognising that the tourism industry is closely linked to every sector, Cummins revealed that the administration will be establishing a framework to provide cross-sector opportunities.

“Tourism is our major industry but it is not our only industry. We are connected to agriculture, services, to all the business community and we have to build an entire framework around our sector that gives farmers opportunities, manufacturers, and the creative sector is intimately linked to the tourism sector,” she voiced.