Minister of Transport has a tour of Nassau Cruise Port

Caribbean News
Minister of Transport and Housing, the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis toured Nassau Cruise Port with officials of her ministry, March 17, 2023.  The developing cruise port is touted as ‘cruising gateway’ to historic Nassau, currently being transformed to become an iconic and delightful waterfront experience.   The tour to update the minister was conducted by CEO and Director of Nassau Cruise Port Ltd., Michael Maura. 

