Minister of Education to speak on IDB pre-test issue Loop Barbados

The Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training Kay McConney will now hold a press conference today, Saturday, 08 October 2022 after 5 pm to discuss the METVT/IDB Code Caribbean Instrument.

The instrument was previously called a Computer Science pre-test.

Members of the public have been calling for the minister to speak on this issue since it broke earlier this week. Parents and guardians whose children between ages 10 and 12 years old wrote the pre-test from across five schools were irate and dissatisfied with only the Education Chief issuing an apology four days after the issue surfaced in one section of the media.

Also present at the Press Conference today, will be the Chief Education Officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, Director of Education Reform, Dr Idamay Denny, Permanent Secretary, Mrs Betty Alleyne-Headley and Education Officer, Mr Troy Belgrave.