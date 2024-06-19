Minister Humphrey defends Barbados’ youth

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs is encouraging persons to stop associating crime with Barbados’ youth.

Speaking to Loop, in a recent interview, Minister Humphrey addressed the crime rate in Barbados, stating that it was important to not make a generalization or association between crime and young people.

“One thing I wouldn’t want to do is make a generalization and wanting association between crime and young people. There is not a direct correlation between crime and young people, most young people are actually quite positive and doing their thing.”

The Minister, who lauded young persons for doing great things, also encouraged them to look for positive role models.

“My encouragement would be to stay on the positive track, look for positive role models, stay away from any path that would lead you down that way.”

Humphrey reiterated:

” I think young people are on a good track and I just want them to continue doing what they are doing.”

As of today, Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Barbados has had 16 homicides for the year.