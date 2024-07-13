Minister Forde: No shortage of fish; No increase in prices

Members of the public are advised that there will be no immediate increase in the price of fish in Barbados.

This is following the massive blow dealt to the local fishing industry by the passage of Hurricane Beryl, which caused the damage of 222 fishing vessels.

The assurance came from Minister of the Environment and National Beautification, Blue and Green Economy, Adrian Forde, who made the revelation yesterday, Friday, July 12, 2024, following a meeting with food processors who support the fishing industry.

Minister Forde also announced that there will be no immediate or long term shortage of fish.

(GIS).