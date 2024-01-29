Minister explanation coming: Old ID card deadline ‘no longer’ relevant Loop Barbados

On Tuesday, January 30, Barbadians and citizens holding in their possession the old Barbados National Identification (ID) card and who have yet to register for the new Trident ID will learn their fate clearly.

As it stands, it appears as though the old Barbados Identification card will still be useful beyond January 31, 2024.

Previously, this was the deadline set for its expiration as the country sought to transition over to the use of the new Trident ID solely.

However, on January 25, 2024, it was disclosed by government that a change is being made. This time, it was not stated that the deadline will yet again be extended but that in fact the deadline holds no value currently.

The new Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology Marsha Caddle made a presentation to the Cabinet sharing that “the January 31st deadline with respect to registration for the new digital ID was no longer necessary largely based on the very high take-up of registration and therefore would no longer stand.”

She explained that greater light will be shed on this topic tomorrow, Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Minister Caddle promised to “give full context to the matter in a ministerial statement to Parliament this coming Tuesday… I believe Barbadians deserve to hear a full discussion of where we are with the project and why that decision has been taken as well as what it means for the future of the project.”

She also said that the outcome must work together “for all of us”.