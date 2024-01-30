Minister Caddle says Old ID card will die a natural death, no deadline Loop Barbados

Government is no longer making it mandatory for Barbadians and citizens of Barbados to switch to the new Trident ID card.

As promosed last week, a Ministerial Statement today fully explained that the January 31, 2024, deadline for the use of the old Barbados National Identification Card is now void.

Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology Marsha Caddle stated today, Tuesday, January 30, that the deadline has been removed.

“Sir, the deadline has not been extended. The deadline has now been removed. As of February 1, 2024, the Electoral Boundaries Commission returns to its normal operations and regular registration process,” Minister Caddle said in the House of Assembly.

She revealed that as of January 26, 2024, 243,320 residents have registered for the Trident ID, out of a population of 260,090.

In her first Ministerial Statement as Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology, Caddle added that Barbadians who have yet to obtain or register for the new Trident ID Card will not be hindered when attempting to receive Government services.

“It has been my judgment, Mr Speaker, supported by the Cabinet of Barbados that this overwhelming uptake of the digital ID by Barbadians means that this Government need not act as an irritant to even a handful of Barbadians by insisting on mandatory adoption of the digital ID card nor run the risk of disenfranchising those most in need of government services.

“In other words, the institutions of the State, such as the Transport Board, the Barbados Drug Service, and others that provide critical goods and services will not deny both goods and services to the very few numbers of participants who may as of February 1, 2024, or at any time in the future, present with the old ID card.

“Furthermore, we have had discussions with the Central Bank of Barbados, which has agreed with us to take a similar approach in dialogue with the financial institutions which they supervise,” she said.

She noted that the removal of the deadline rescinds all conditions that the new ID card is needed to obtain a driver’s license or access goods and services.

However, she noted that convenience of doing business will be hampered for those who do not make the switch.

“I do expect however, that Barbadians will increasingly find it more inconvenient to do business, the longer they retain the old ID card. While it will still allow access to basic services, as more conveniences are increasingly afforded by any digital ID card, like not being required to present multiple forms of ID or separate proof of address to your bank. The old ID will simply and quite naturally lose any value to those who hold it, as when it begins to fail, fade or peel and is not accepted, as you and I know Mr Speaker has been the case for years because of illegibility brought on from wear and tear.”

“The Government sees no need to be inflexible or needlessly punitive with a very few who for whatever reason may today remain without the card. We equally are trusting that the 243,000 who will now be in possession of both cards, will treat the old one purely as a memento retired from their wallet saved in a time capsule for grandchildren – you no longer require it,” Caddle emphasised.