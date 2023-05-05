Minister assures there will be no layoffs with Family Services merger Loop Barbados

The impending amalgamation of the Welfare Department, National Disabilities Unit, National Assistance Board and the Child Care Board to the Department of Family Services will not result in layoffs.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey gave the assurance that jobs were safe on Wednesday, May 3, during a press briefing to launch Child Month at the Ministry’s Warrens Office.

“We have already made the commitment that nobody is going to lose their jobs. You might get transferred out if you don’t want to stay but we are not sending home anybody,” Humphrey asserted.

He maintained that the amalgamation of the four social service agencies will be “transformative”, with social workers being able to work with either children, the elderly of the disabled, therefore making it easier for clients to access help.

“I really think the amalgamation of the social services is going to be transformative because we pull together four of the agencies in the Ministry – Welfare [Department], Child Care Board, National Assistance Board, and National Disabilities Unit – who will have the social workers in one agency, Family Services, and that would allow us to move smoothly.”

“Officers, I think would benefit from being able to work, who were working with children can now work with the disabled or the elderly or welfare, to be able to get different skills but also to be able to solve these issues faster. We have to stop these institutional blockages,” Humphrey continued.

He further revealed that Government was conducting a job analysis exercise through the University of West Indies (UWI) to determine the jobs necessary in the new agency.

“I have told you already the legislation is old, the institutional architecture is weak, the silos even in terms of our leadership is too much. I think the amalgamation is going to make a big difference,” the Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs reiterated.