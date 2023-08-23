Minister Abrahams warns Bajans to heed new drug warning Loop Barbados

Home Affairs Minister Wilfred Abrahams wants Barbadians to be on guard against a new synthetic drug on the market locally, where plant matter is being laced with two detected Synthetic Cannabinoids (SCs), which could prove deadly for users or second-hand inhalers.

Noting that the government and all stakeholders in the fight against drugs are in one accord that the discovery and confirmation of the SCs – MDMB-4en-PINACA and 4F-MDMB-BUTICA, in Barbados is of utmost concern, the Minister is warning persons to stay away from the substances.

it may kill you the very first time you use it

Putting aside the issue of legality for the sake of safety on this front, the minister urged any drug users to be on their Ps and Qs.

“We are taking this very, very, very seriously…

“We have to be real now, and say in addition, be careful of what you are buying. Know what you are putting into your body. It may not be what you expect and it may not just make you high, it may kill you the very first time you use it.

“I do not think I can be any more direct than that.”

With Forensics on board, the NCSA and the Barbados Police Force represented at today’s emergency press conference, he asserted:

“We are taking this as seriously as we have ever taken anything and our response nationally and through all the drug reduction and control agencies is going to be immediate to deal with this issue.”

He said that the sample which was handed over to the National Council for Substance Abuse (NCSA) once videos went viral showing some of the effects and symptoms after use, was tested on August 3, 2023, by international standards, and found to not be cannabis. Therefore, he stressed that the chemicals, the SCs, can actually be sprayed on to any plant matter whether sage, thyme, or any other plant as well.

As such, the product is deemed a designer drug product overseas, products laced with the SCs and often sold under the guise of ”herbal incense” or ”potpourri,” using various product names, and are routinely labeled ”not for human consumption.” Additionally, these products are marketed as a ”legal high” or ”legal alternative to marijuana”. These products are not safe and they are not synthetic alternatives to marijuana. There are only used for their dangerous psychoactive effects.

Highlighting the symptoms inclusive of spasms and seizures, he reiterated that for some it could be lethal.

The Director of the Forensic Sciences Centre Cher-Antoinette Corbin, echoed Abrahams’ sentiment saying that risking one pull could land you six feet under or end with you being cremated. “And that is not bringing doom and gloom. These are facts, and we are being very real.” She said it is not a risk anyone should take because the consequences can be dire.

Giving more statistics to support the impact of these SCs, and reiterating that unlike cannabis, these products are used solely for their psychoactive effects, Corbin added:

“A total of four deaths with confirmed exposure to MDMB-4en-PINACA were reported”. Three of the deaths were in the United Kingdom and one occurred in Sweden. “The cases occurred between 2019 and 2020. 4-Fluoro-MDMB-BUTICA or 4F-MDMB-BUTICA was first identified in the US in May 2020. Eleven deaths were caused by BUTICA between May and August 2020 in Hungary.”

Meanwhile, in Barbados, both SCs were discovered on one sample, and this is what is most alarming and worrying to Corbin and all the other stakeholders at this critical juncture.