Minister Abrahams: No national shutdown, business as usual on Friday Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Minister Abrahams: No national shutdown, business as usual on Friday Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Minister Abrahams: No national shutdown, business as usual on Friday Loop Barbados

Breaking News

Some services at QEH to be suspended on Friday ahead TS Tammy

TS Tammy down to 10 MPH, still tracking 110 miles North of Barbados

Safety of staff and customers priority for BL&P as TS Tammy approaches

Minister Abrahams: No national shutdown, business as usual on Friday

Netflix raises prices, subscribers surge despite password crackdown

Barbados Light and Power ‘fully prepared’ ahead of TS Tammy

Residents urged to prepare for Tropical Storm Tammy

TS Tammy slows down, drops further South, passing closer to Barbados

Barbados wins Best Culinary Festival in Caribbean

Barbados Food and Rum Big 4 sold out

Friday Oct 20

25°C
Barbados News

Officials continue to monitor Tropical Storm Tammy

Loop News

7 hrs ago

(FILE) Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

It will be business in Barbados as usual tomorrow, Friday, October 20.

This was confirmed by Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams, who stressed that at this time, no shutdown has been ordered for Barbados as officials continue to monitor the approach of Tropical Storm Tammy.

Abrahams was speaking during a stakeholder meeting this evening to discuss the approaching weather system.

Related Article

However, he stated that officials at the Barbados Meteorological Services (MET Office) will continue to monitor the approach of the system and advise if there needs to be any changes.

Abrahams said based on the current information from the MET Office, there was no reason to close the country at this time.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Some services at QEH to be suspended on Friday ahead TS Tammy

Barbados News

TS Tammy down to 10 MPH, still tracking 110 miles North of Barbados

Business

Safety of staff and customers priority for BL&P as TS Tammy approaches

More From

Barbados News

TS Tammy expected to pass 130 miles North of Barbados on current path

Strength maintained, slower speed

See also

Barbados News

Springer Memorial closed for the remainder of week

School closed to give students and teachers ‘respite’ following last week’s simulation exercise

Barbados News

Barbados Light and Power ‘fully prepared’ ahead of TS Tammy

“We’ve taken all the necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts…”

Barbados News

Update: 70-year-old drowns in irrigation pond at Guinea

Man dies at Guinea Plantation

Barbados News

Minister Abrahams: No national shutdown, business as usual on Friday

Officials continue to monitor Tropical Storm Tammy

Barbados News

TS Tammy slower but stronger, hurricane hunter reports

US NHC prompted to issue 8am update as findings paint new picture