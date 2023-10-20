Minister Abrahams: No national shutdown, business as usual on Friday Loop Barbados

It will be business in Barbados as usual tomorrow, Friday, October 20.

This was confirmed by Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams, who stressed that at this time, no shutdown has been ordered for Barbados as officials continue to monitor the approach of Tropical Storm Tammy.

Abrahams was speaking during a stakeholder meeting this evening to discuss the approaching weather system.

However, he stated that officials at the Barbados Meteorological Services (MET Office) will continue to monitor the approach of the system and advise if there needs to be any changes.

Abrahams said based on the current information from the MET Office, there was no reason to close the country at this time.