Minister Abrahams: Businesses to close at 7; Last bus at 8

Minister of Home Affairs, Information and Public Affairs, Wilfred Abrahams is advising the country about what to expect within the next few hours.

In a recent update made today, Sunday, June 30, the Minister told Barbadians to expect conditions similar to those experienced during Tomas in 2010.

“We have been asked to provide some context as to what Barbadians are likely to experience. MET has advised that Barbadians are likely to experience conditions similar to those experienced during Tomas. The conditions experienced during Tomas are what we are likely to experience with Beryl.”

Minister Abrahams advised:

“Businesses are to close by 7:00pm, with the last bus service leaving at 8:00pm.”

“Shelters will be open from 6:00pm tonight,” the Minister also advised.

The Minister further disclosed that crews will be attempting to do an islandwide collection of garbage. However, he urged persons to refrain from putting anything else outside at this point in time.

“We are currently attempting to do an islandwide collection of garbage. Once the garbage has been collected or once we have come to the shutdown point, I am urging persons to refrain from putting anything else outside, and to take what you have.”

Persons were also urged to keep informed as to what is happening through official media channels.

“Barbadians, please monitor the official media channels and keep yourself informed as to what is going on. We’re going to provide all the information as we get it, so you can make your decisions in a timely manner.”

He added:

“But this only works if you yourself also listens out, so make sure you stay vigilant, stay listening, stay plugged in and stay safe.”