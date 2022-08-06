Mimosa celebrate their 5th birthday in grand style Loop Barbados

The organizers of Mimosa the Experience upheld their definition of the term all-inclusive.

On the morning of Crop Over Friday at Waterford Plains patrons were presented with the total hospitality package; prime cuisine, premium-drinks, skillful deejaying and ecstatic live performances. It was almost as if the two-year pandemic hiatus did not happen and the party was practically resuming from 2019 without missing a beat, note, savory explosion or vibe.

The sold-out event was a masterpiece production with flawless execution, from the decorations, organization of the fixtures and selection of entertainers, it was the perfect celebration of their fifth year of operations.

“It is significantly more expensive to produce an all-inclusive event, food and alcoholic beverage prices have doubled and tripled in some instances”

One of the producers of the event, Tibu Johnson said the Mimosa team was extremely appreciative of the support received from the attendees, despite some challenges rooted in the pandemic.

“The reception was exceptional; both the local and foreign bases came out in their numbers to support the event. There was a decline in sponsorship and a sharp increase in the prices of everything. It is significantly more expensive to produce an all-inclusive event, food and alcoholic beverage prices have doubled and tripled in some instances”, Johnson explained.

A perfectly blended audience synonymized the name of the event, and the weather provided the ideal conditions for an impeccable breakfast party.

The food village was a culinary extravaganza that featured a variety of foods from Street Pasta, Burger King, GCG Events Catering, Wibisco, Farmers Choice and Frosteez of Chefette.

Champagne was available at each of the strategically positioned bars, which allowed patrons to secure their favourite beverage quickly and return to their position to enjoy the entertainment cast.

The entertainment was spearheaded by Patrick the Hypeman and featured a DJ roster which included the Raw Gas team of Chasey the Entertainer & Sheldon Papp, Daddy Bubbles & Evolution, DJ Cardo & the Artiste Team, Jus Jay and Vibe Nation.

Mimosa offered the total package to their patrons and complimented the DJ collection with live performances from Lead Pipe & Saddis, Grateful Co, Keelz, Mole De Chief, Brucelee Almighty and Lil Rick in his now famous hoochie daddy shorts.

Happy fifth birthday Mimosa!