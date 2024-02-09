Mill and Pave Programme targets Oistins to Thornbury Hill Loop Barbados

Oistins to Thornbury Hill, Christ Church is next to be resurfaced under the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme.

MTW’s contractor, Infra Construction Inc., will begin milling on Friday, February 9. Work will be done nightly from 7:30 pm to 6 am for approximately 10 days, pending weather or unforeseen circumstances.

The work is broken into two sections. Milling will commence in Section 1, from Oistins at the Highway U/Thornbury Hill junction to the Thornbury Hill/Wilcox Ridge/Durants junction. Section 2 runs from Thornbury Hill/Wilcox Ridge/Durants junction to the Durants/Providence Methodist Church intersection.

The road will be closed at night to facilitate the work. Motorists will be diverted through Highway U through Oistins towards Maxwell, while traffic coming from Durants towards Thornbury Hill will be detoured onto Wilcox Ridge Road or Hill View Road. Only local and emergency vehicles will be given access during construction times.

Traffic wardens and signage will be in place, persons are urged to plan their routes accordingly.

MTW thanks road users for their patience and cooperation.