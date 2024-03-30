Mill and Pave Programme targets Oistins Main Road next week Loop Barbados

Motorists, residents, and businesses are advised that on Tuesday, April 2, Infra Construction Inc. is scheduled to start milling and paving Oistins Main Road in Christ Church, from the junction at Thornbury Hill to Maxwell, in the vicinity of Lighthouse Bay Apartments.

The work, which is being done under the Ministry of Transport and Works Accelerated Mill and Pave programme, will be done between 7:30 pm and 6:30 am for approximately seven nights pending unforeseen circumstances.

During the milling and paving, the road will be closed making it impassable to vehicular traffic. Traffic will be diverted onto Thornbury Hill towards Cane Vale Road onto Maxwell Coast Road. In addition, a detour will be set up at Cane Vale Road.

Signage and traffic wardens will be in place to guide road users. Local and emergency vehicles will be accommodated where possible.