Miles Bascombe appointed West Indies’ new director of cricket Loop Barbados

Miles Bascombe has been appointed as the new director of cricket for the West Indies under a three-year contract.

Bascombe will succeed Jimmy Adams, who held the position for the previous six years.

The 37-year-old, who played one T20 International for the West Indies in 2011 and engaged in first-class cricket between 2007 and 2017 representing both the Windward Islands and the Combined Campuses and Colleges, is a graduate of the University of the West Indies, holding Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. Additionally, he is a certified coach.

Bascombe, who previously served as a Cricket West Indies (CWI) men’s selector from 2019 to 2021, assumed the role of technical director at the Windward Islands Cricket Board over the past two years. During his tenure, he oversaw a remarkable transformation in fortunes for male and female cricket at various levels, including an unbeaten first-class season in 2023.

CWI chief executive officer Johnny Grave expressed his confidence in Bascombe’s appointment, highlighting his skills, experience, and comprehensive understanding of the cricket system, particularly at the territorial board level.

Grave commended Bascombe’s exceptional passion and knowledge of the game across all levels, emphasising his critical thinking abilities, analytical mindset, and strategic acumen.

Bascombe stated that West Indies Cricket is currently facing a critical stage and a pressing need for improved performances. He acknowledged the significant progress made in establishing a central High-Performance system and emphasised the importance of its implementation across all territories.

Bascombe expressed his enthusiasm for working with the CWI senior leadership team and closely collaborating with the territorial boards to bring about the necessary improvements.

He firmly believed that by establishing a robust system based on world-class standards and fostering a winning culture, more success can be achieved.