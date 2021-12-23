Mikey and John Yarde team up for ‘Christmas is Here’ | Loop Barbados

Just in case you may have missed it, Pastor John Yarde and Michael ‘Mikey’ Mercer are heralding “Christmas is Here!”

The musical duo has released a festive Christmas tune which has listeners singing along to its catchy lyrics and loving up on its arresting horn line.

The collaboration, which was co-written by the pair, has an accompanying music video replete with not only the visuals associated with the season, but which also seemingly captures the essence of the joyous season.

The song is just to spread some joy.

The easy-to-remember refrain “cause outside looks like Christmas and inside smells like Christmas, people real nice ’cause it’s Christmas time…” hooks listeners in and immediately conjures up memories of the sights and sounds of a true Bajan Christmas. The lyrics are complemented by scenes in the video of a family flying home for the holidays and having a huge family luncheon complete with traditional Bajan dishes such as macaroni pie, great cake and of course the ham as the centrepiece.

Pastor John Yarde tells Loop Entertainment that the collaboration finally fell into place after repeated promises over the years for the two to work together. Yarde stated that this year just felt like “the right time” to do the Christmas tune together.

“The idea for the collaboration was all Mikey and it started before 2019. Mikey was like ‘we should do a Christmas song together’…and then he linked me again in 2020, but nothing came out of it. But in 2021 he connected with me and we did ‘Peace’. One Saturday morning over the air he asked ‘when we will do this Christmas song?’ and when he said it this year, I said ‘Yea, let’s do it’,” Yarde recounted.

He set to work reviewing a song he had written two years prior and as a huge fan of Red Plastic Bag, Yarde admitted that he wanted to recreate a similar feel with this collaboration.

“I love Red Plastic Bag and his music and I’ve always wondered what it was about Red Plastic Bag’s music that always makes people feel good. Why is it that everybody loves his music? So, when I wrote the song, I wanted to do something that could create that type of impact.”

When he was finished revising the song, he sent it off to Mikey, who immediately confirmed he loved it with his “this is it” response.

Yarde admitted that Mikey’s suggestion to have Dr Nicholas Brancker produce the track was like the bow atop their musical package. The beautiful brass line is the work of GP Horns, while Donella Weekes and Shanoah Saul lend their voices to the background vocals alongside Brancker, Yarde and Mercer.

“The song would’ve been recorded at some point but I don’t think it would’ve happened this year and it also would not have happened the way it happened had it not been for Mikey,” the singing pastor noted.

As for how Pastor Yarde hopes the tune is received, he shared: “I just want to make people smile. I just want that when people hear the song, it just lifts them. This has been a hard two years; it’s been difficult and it was difficult before the pandemic and I think moments like this remind us of how powerful music it. I think it also reminds us how powerful smiling and laughter is and I hope that people experience that. I hope to bring a bit of joy, I hope that people feel like, regardless of what they have, that they have love.”

In addition, he hopes it inspires more Bajan artistes to make more Christmas music.

Mikey echoed Yarde’s sentiments about the ‘feel-good’ tune.

“The takeaway from the song is just to spread some joy. That’s what Christmas music is supposed to do- it’s supposed to help you feel good; it’s supposed to put you in the spirit and make you feel good; it’s supposed to lift you.”

He added: “I want to encourage people, wherever possible to help spread the smiles. Even if it’s just sharing the song or helping someone financially or with some food or anything of the sort. The same warmth, happiness and love that you feel within the song, share it with other people!”