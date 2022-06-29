Mighty Sparrow to be honoured with special day in Grenada | Loop Barbados

The Mighty Sparrow will be celebrated in Grenada, the land of his birth, with a day dedicated to him.

Grenada’s Spicemas Corporation announced that Saturday, July 9, his 87th birthday, has been designated in the cultural calendar as ‘The Mighty Sparrow Day’.

The celebrations will take the form of virtual and local events to commemorate this important milestone.

The SMC says it recognises The Mighty Sparrow’s impressive discography and unsurpassed contribution to the growth and development of calypso in the Caribbean region and worldwide.

“The undisputed Calypso King of the World was instrumental in laying the foundation on which the current calypso and soca platform is built. The Mighty Sparrow reigns supreme in the calypso kingdom and it is only fitting that we honour the life and legacy of this great Grenadian while he is still with us — contributing to the calypso art form. For more than 70 years he has given us the very best of what calypso has to offer,” the organisation said.

Born in the village of Grand Roy in the parish of St John in 1935, the Mighty Sparrow, born Slinger Francisco, migrated to Trinidad and Tobago at a tender age, making his mark there as a talented vocalist, lyricist, producer and entertainer.

Throughout his professional career, the Calypso King of the World wooed audiences from Laventille to London with hits such as ‘Yankee Gone’, ‘SA SA Yea’ and ‘Drunk and Disorderly’.

The Mighty Sparrow won the Calypso Monarch and Carnival Road March of Trinidad and Tobago eight times, and in 1987 was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of the West Indies. In 2015, he received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and is a recipient of Trinidad and Tobago’s highest honour — the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

“The Mighty Sparrow is a legend, an icon and Caribbean Hero,” says Spicemas Chairperson, Ambassador Arley Gill.

“His many contributions to the calypso fraternity, West Indian civilisation and to world culture are worthy of our highest consideration. As a matter of fact, his life and legacy are worthy of regional and global celebration,” he said.

The Spicemas Corporation will commemorate Mighty Sparrow’s birthday by hosting a series of cultural and educational activities that will end with a celebration in the village of Grand Roy in the parish of St John on July 9.