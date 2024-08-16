Mighty Grynner Highway to close for CARIFTA Championships

·6 min read
Mighty Grynner Highway to close for CARIFTA Championships

The Highway will be closed to traffic from the roundabout at the bottom of University Hill, to the traffic lights at the junction with Fontabelle.

Rosemary Forde

9 hrs ago

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment is advising members of the public that the CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships will be held on The Mighty Grynner Highway from today, Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18, 2024.

The event, being hosted under the auspices of the Barbados Federation of Island Triathletes (BFIT), will result in some road closures.

Races are expected to take place between 6:30 am until 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, and Sunday August 18.

Traffic changes:

As a result, the Highway will be closed to traffic from the roundabout at the bottom of University Hill, to the traffic lights at the junction with Fontabelle from 4:30 am until 1:00 pm on both days.Persons seeking access to the BARVEN market on Saturday morning should do so via Deacons Farm (off Deacons Road).During this closure, traffic will be allowed to travel southbound between Exmouth Gap and the traffic lights at the junction with Fontabelle.Certain junctions will be controlled by the Barbados Police Service to accommodate residents of the area.

The BFIT apologises for any inconvenience caused.

For further information, members of the public may contact the BFIT at [email protected].

(GIS).

