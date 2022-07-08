Mighty Gabby impressed with young Bajan talent | Loop Barbados

Barbados Cultural Ambassador and former calypso king His Excellency Dr The Most Honorable Anthony ‘Mighty Gabby’ Carter is impressed with the talent in this year’s Scotiabank Junior Monarch Competition.

“I think that people should come out and see the youngsters because they are good, they are really really good.”

Speaking to Loop News on Wednesday, July 6 at the Frank Collymore Hall where he attended a lunchtime concert in support of the junior monarch finalists, Gabby said there were at least five or six contestants who stood out to him.

He lauded them for piecing together such great work in a short space of time.

“I feel so good because they are at least five or six that are outstanding like the War Zone song because it different, it pacy and the little boy used the stage, and the microphone effect at just ten years old, that was fantastic! Then remember these children had no time to prepare, this is the shortest time they ever had dealing with the junior monarch.”

Gabby also congratulated the organizers as he encouraged the public to attend the show next Saturday July 16th.

“You have to thank Kevin Moore and Stefan Walcott and all if the parents and everybody who really put in a great effort to make sure that this kind of standard is exhibited. I think that people should come out and see the youngsters because they are good, they are really really good.”

“I am happy that so many came here this morning and this afternoon and I can tell you that these children are going to lift their game at the finals so expect really good stuff.”