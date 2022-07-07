Mighty Gabby defends bashment soca genre for juniors too | Loop Barbados

Barbados Cultural Ambassador His Excellency Dr The Most Honoroble Anthony ‘The Mighty Gabby’ Carter is expressing his disapproval with the decision to remove bashment soca as a genre in the upcoming Scotiabank Junior Monarch Competition.

Speaking to LoopNews during a lunchtime concert held at the Frank Collymore Hall on Wednesday, the cultural ambassador contended that although he agreed with the move to separate soca from calypso, he still believed that bashment soca could have been included and encouraged as a separate genre.

He argued that since persons are able accept other genres, namely dancehall and rap they should be able to accept bashment soca.

“I am glad that they divided the soca from the calypso but I’m sorry the bashment was dropped. They should never drop the bashment because a name is just a name but the music is the most important thing, the beat, that riddim, because if you can accept dancehall and rap, you should be able to accept bashment.”

Describing bashment soca as faster-paced reggae, Carter explained that many persons were speaking ill about the genre simply because of its name.

“Don’t care who saying no, I saying yes, because I know that it is just music. But some people say the name say this and that. I don’t care about no name, I care about the music, I care about that beat, I care about that difference. What bashment really is is speed up reggae but they don’t understand it because they are not musically inclined in that way.”

He also added:

“I don’t understand the big fuss some people are making about it because it caused NCF to drop it. I didn’t think that that was the right thing to do, but in time we will see.”

The lone bashment soca entry to the Junior Monarch competition is now being judges under the soca category.