Midweek Weather Report – Weak tropical wave to affect the island Loop Barbados

Here’s the weather forecast for today, Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Tropical waves (Locations as of 2am)

A tropical wave was analyzed near 38W south of 17N moving westward around 5 to 10 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed near 56W south of 17N moving westward around 10 to 15 knots.

Recap

Overnight, a ridge pattern was dominant across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. Despite this, low-level cumulus brought light to moderate showers across Barbados in which 12.2mm and 12.0mm was measured between Six Roads and Three Houses in St Philip. Black Bess, St Peter also received 9.9mm due to a similar line of cloud that moved across the island. At the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) headquarters in Charnocks, Christ Church, no measurable rainfall was recorded.

The corridor between Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago saw bursts of deep convection fuelled by the Intertropical Convergent Zone (ITCZ). Much of the activity remained south of Grenada, however Trinidad and Tobago were adversely affected as moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms were experienced. Southeast of Trinidad, an induced low-level trough facilitated similar activity.

Across the Guianas, cloudy skies with showers during the early portion of the night gave way to partly cloudy to occasional cloudy skies with occasional small bursts of convection which maintained isolated thunderstorm activity.

Winds across the region were gentle to strong, peaking at 17 knots in St Lucia, with a sustained gust of 22 knots reported in Tobago. A peak of 16 knots was reached here in Barbados.

Seas remained smooth to moderate in open water peaking near 2.0m.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook

The tropical wave is expected to be weak as it affects Barbados and the island chain. With moisture mainly confined to the lower levels and concentrated mostly along the northern portion of the axis, occasionally cloudy skies with a few light showers can be expected across the Leewards and northern Windwards. A relatively dry slot across Barbados and the central Windwards will allow for partly cloudy skies with a few light showers.

Across Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago, ITCZ activity is likely to trigger convection which will result in heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A weak tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with the occasional brief light showers.

Night

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional brief scattered light showers.

Haze

Dust-Haze Forecast Across Barbados: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island.