Midweek Weather Report – Tropical wave approaching island Loop Barbados

Here is the weather for today, Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Tropical waves (Locations as of 2am, August 2)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 80/81W south of 18N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 47/48W south of 20N moving west at 10 to 15 knots.

A tropical wave was introduced along 28/29W south of 22N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

Overnight recap

A ridge pattern remained the dominant feature across the region overnight and a few low-level clouds generated brief isolated light showers. Similar conditions were observed across Trinidad and Tobago. At Charnocks, no measurable rainfall was recorded and rainfall accumulations across the island were negligible.

Further south, across the Guianas, unsettled conditions persisted into the early part of the night and then improved thereafter.

Winds continued to be generally light across the region, peaking at 13 knots in Grenada this morning, with a maximum of 9 knots in Barbados. Seas were slight in open water peak just above 1.0m.

Barbados Meteorological Services Eastern Caribbean Outlook

A surface to low-level shear line will generate occasionally cloudy skies, showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across the region. However, this activity will be short-lived and a gradual improvement is expected as the night progresses. A tropical wave will be approaching the region, and will move across the region generating occasionally cloudy skies and scattered light to moderate showers tomorrow, Thursday.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A shear line is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and possible thunderstorms during the morning, becoming a mix of sunshine and clouds during the afternoon.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Temperatures

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32/24.