Midweek Weather Report – Tropical wave affecting the island Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Recap

Last night across the Leeward islands trailing moisture from a tropical wave produced partly cloudy to cloudy skies and scattered showers and some thunderstorms during the early parts of the night.

Across Barbados and the Windwards, moisture and instability ahead of an approaching tropical wave (58W) produced cloudy skies, scattered showers and some thunderstorms. At the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) headquarters in Charnocks, Christ Church, 3.5 mm of rainfall was recorded. The maximum rainfall accumulation across the island was 14.4 mm, recorded near St Lucy Parish Church.

Further south, across the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, mostly fair conditions were observed. Across the Guianas, fair to partly cloudy conditions were observed.

Winds across the region were light to moderate peaking at 17 knots here in Barbados with a wind gust of 41 knots recorded in Barbados.

Seas were slight to moderate with swells peaking near 1.5m in open water.

Tropical waves (locations as of 2am)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 68 W south of 17N moving west at 10 to 15 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 58 W south of 15N moving west at 10 knots

Eastern Caribbean Outlook

A tropical wave (58W) followed by a surface to mid-level trough will be affecting Barbados and the island chain today.

These features are expected to produce cloudy to overcast skies, scattered showers with gusty winds, periods of rain and some thunderstorm activity.

A favorable diffluent upper-level pattern may enhance activity across the northern section of the island chain.

Temperatures

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Marine

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing