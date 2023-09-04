Micahyah Thompson died in Pebbles Beach accident Loop Barbados

Barbados has recorded another public unnatural death.

Micahyah Thompson died in what can only be described as a beach accident.

According to the report from the Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss to Loop News, the 18-year-old was reportedly at Pebbles Beach, St Michael, when he allegedly jumped off the jetty into the water and was not seen immediately. He did not surface for a while and then was spotted face down in the water.

Inniss said that CPR was done at the scene on the teen who resided at Sunbury Tenantry, St Philip, before he was transported to hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital by a medical doctor.

The incident occurred after 3pm on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Inniss spoke to Loop News today, September 4, and confirmed that Thompson’s identity was confirmed to police by a family member.