Mia to faithful: Get red, ready

Recent political messaging from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley suggests Barbados should be prepared for a General Election well before it is constitutionally due in 2027.

Some political analysts said yesterday Barbados has already entered a natural election window, noting that prevailing economic, political and regional conditions favour an earlier call rather than a wait.

Their comments come in the wake of what some observers have interpreted as subtle hints from Mottley as she addressed individuals across all 30 constituencies who were invited to a Christmas reception at her official residence Ilaro Court on Thursday night.

Renewed effort

Mottley urged supporters to be “ready” and suggested that she would soon be calling on them for a renewed effort.

“When I call you, I don’t want you to tell me you are tired. And when I start to call on you, I don’t want you to tell me any other thing than ‘Prime Minister, we are ready’.

“We are ready. We are ready, red, red, ready,” she chanted as she addressed the hundreds of guests.

Political scientist Dr George Belle and political analyst Devaron Bruce, speaking separately, said the Prime Minister’s remarks fit neatly into a broader pattern of political signalling, constituency activity and administrative preparation that points to elections being imminent, rather than unusually early.

Bruce told the Saturday Sun that with Barbados now less than a year away from the constitutional end of the parliamentary term, heightened political messaging should be expected.

Normal practice

He said it was misleading to treat speculation about elections as surprising, noting that the country was already well within what is traditionally regarded as an election period.

He suggested that an election within the next two to three months would fall squarely within normal practice, particularly when viewed against the timing of the national Budget.

Bruce noted that governments generally preferred not to go to the polls immediately after a Budget, especially if fiscal tightening is anticipated, making an election before March strategically plausible.

He also pointed to seasonal economic conditions, stating that the peak tourism period tended to boost employment and disposable income, particularly through temporary work in hotels, supermarkets and related sectors. That economic buoyancy, he said, often creates a more favourable electoral climate.

Bruce added that the governing Barbados Labour Party appeared organisationally ready, with most candidates selected and actively canvassing and nomination processes largely completed. Against that backdrop, he said an election in the near term would align with political preparedness rather than disrupt governance.

Meanwhile, Belle, placed the timing question within a wider regional and international context, contending that prolonged political uncertainty in Barbados could be unhelpful at a time of global instability and shifting regional dynamics.

He noted that elections have already been held in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, and suggested that Barbados and Guyana now carry particular responsibility for reinforcing stability and leadership within the Caribbean.

In his view, a decisive electoral outcome in Barbados could help reduce uncertainty across the region.

Still struggling

The retired University of the West Indies lecturer said the Opposition Democratic Labour Party was still struggling to recover from successive defeats and unresolved leadership questions. Those circumstances, he argued, significantly reduce the political risk for the governing party in calling elections sooner rather than later.

He cautioned that delaying an election could expose the Government to unpredictable external shocks, including economic deterioration or regional instability, factors that no administration could fully control. (CLM)