Mexico hopes to host Summer Olympics in 2036 or 2040 Loop Jamaica

10 hrs ago

Carlos Ortiz of Mexico walks behind the Olympics rings symbol on the 11th fairway during the second round of the men’s golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. Mexico has declared its desire to host the Summer Olympics in 2036 or 2040 and says it already has most of the sports infrastructure required. (AP Photo/Matt York, File).

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Mexico has declared its desire to host the Summer Olympics in 2036 or 2040 and says it already has most of the sports infrastructure required.

Interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics had earlier been expressed by officials in countries including Egypt, England, India, Indonesia, Qatar and South Korea.

Mexico City hosted the Summer Games in 1968.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and Mexican Olympic Committee president Mar?a Jos? Alcal? met Friday with IOC president Thomas Bach. Ebrard delivered a letter of intent to Bach.

A city or region wasn’t specified but Ebrard and Alcal? said a committee would be formed to support the initiative.

Last October, International Olympic Committee (IOC) director general Christophe De Kepper said they were talking to “10 interested NOCs and regions across four continents” regarding potential candidacies for future Summer Games. The 2036 edition is the next available to be awarded.

