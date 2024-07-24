METVT issues statement; Public warned of free online course scam

METVT issues statement; Public warned of free online course scam
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

“Please be aware that this information is false, and the Ministry discourages the public from clicking on the page.”

Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) has issued a statement regarding a free education scam which has been circulating on social media.

In a statement made today, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, the METVT stated:

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) that there is a document circulating online titled: “Free Education in Barbados”, suggesting that free online courses are being offered through the Ministry.”

“Please be aware that this information is false, and the Ministry discourages the public from clicking on the page,” METVT continued.

When seeking credible information from the METVT, persons are encouraged to use trusted sources such as its digital media pages on Instagram, Facebook, X, and its website at https://www.mes.gov.bb/, or the Barbados Government Information Service.

(BGIS).

