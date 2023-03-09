Metro Boomin and Future Joint Album ‘Definitely’ Dropping 2023, Producer Says

Metro Boomin says his long-awaited joint album with Future is coming this year after selling a portion of his catalog for a reported $70 million.

The power producer had a rough year last year with the death of his mother in June 2022. It was a year when he had been working on a lot of new music with some of the biggest names in the industry, like Future, 21 Savage, Drake, and Migos. Perhaps his mother’s sudden passing derailed some of those new music drops, but Metro Boomin is now getting ready to flood the airwaves with new content.

Metro Boomin spoke with Flaunt about his upcoming music, where he dishes on his joint project with Future saying it’s coming this year. “Definitely. I would bet on it,” the producer said, signaling the album will likely see the light of day in 2023. “I would definitely bet on it.”

Boomin and Future have a long friendship that transcends music, which may explain why they work so well together. He also spoke about reuniting with Pluto in January this year in Atlanta during his performance at the State Farm Arena.

“Pluto, that’s my brother,” he shared. “We’ve been at it for a long time. This whole superhero moment, it’s like the beginning of our phase two.”

The last time that Metro Boomin and Future put out a song together was “Mask Off” in 2017. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has since certified that song nine times platinum, meaning it sold over nine million units in the United States alone. “Mask Off” was also remixed by Kendrick Lamar and marks one of Future’s biggest songs to date.

Nevertheless, Future made several appearances on Metro Boomin’s album, Heroes & Villains, released on December 2, 2022. He appeared on the songs “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” with Chris Brown, “Too Many Nights” with Don Toliver, “Lock On Me” with Travis Scott,” and “I Can’t Save You (Interlude)” again with Don Toliver.

Metro Boomin and the Freebandz rapper working together on those songs also formed the catalyst for their upcoming joint album. Metro Boomin stated that their performance at the State Farm Arena “slowly put people on notice: we crankin’ that sh*t back up too.”