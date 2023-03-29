Meth shipment en route to Barbados intercepted Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

A quantity of meth was intercepted in San Juan en route from Canada to Barbados.

Police have shared that this exercises occurred very recently, less than two weeks ago, on March 15.

Raising the alarm, Senior Superintendent of Police in The Barbados Police Service (BPS), Anthony Warner in a press conference at the Ministry of Home Affairs said while there were “some challenges with border security”, the BPS is doing its best to identify the sources, the routes and trends that people would employ to get the drugs into the country.

Senior Superintendent Warner disclosed the recent seizure and explained Barbados would be seen as a transshipment point to move drugs from the source country to the intended country, and he lamented that additionally, in the process, some may be left here as well.

However, he gave the assurance that the members of the Barbados Police Service will continue to build on partnerships established at the international level to fight the illegal activity.

NewsAmericasNow.com