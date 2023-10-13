Met tracking tropical wave; Mariners to stay vigilant Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Tropical wave to pass near Barbados next week

Loop News

10 hrs ago

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is closely monitoring a tropical wave located in the far eastern Atlantic near 28W at 8 am today Friday, October 13, 2023.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for some slow development of this system as it tracks westward. 

However, there is some uncertainty in model guidance beyond 72 hours regarding the track and intensity of this system. Regardless of development, the system is expected near our area sometime late next week.

There are currently no watches or warnings for Barbados. 

Mariners that venture far east of Barbados are advised to monitor the progress of this system over the next few days.

