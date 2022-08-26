Met Office warns we are heading in to peak Hurricane Season now Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Met Office warns we are heading in to peak Hurricane Season now Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Met Office warns we are heading in to peak Hurricane Season now

Plans afoot to establish Scotland District Authority

MOH taking current COVID-19 outbreak at Geriatric Hospital ‘serious’

Feed the Future, Barbados Food and Rum is back with fresher flavours!

Suspect in Guyana found hiding in suitcase under his parents’ bed

Close to 2,500 approved for Welcome Stamp up to July 2022

Weekend Forecast: Second tropical wave approaching in two days

YWCA elects new board

WATCH: Centenarian ‘Girla’ shares the secrets to ‘Live a good life’

PM Mottley was not involved in a plane accident

Friday Aug 26

25?C
Barbados News

Statement on an area of disturbed weather in the Central Atlantic

Loop News

21 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Barbadians are being warned to remember, “We are entering the peak of the hurricane season and the public is asked to ensure that their hurricane preparedness checklists have been completed” to ensure they are in a state of readiness.

This comes from the Barbados Meteorological Services.

At the moment, the Barbados Meteorological Services is closely monitoring an area of disturbed weather embedded within the monsoon trough about 2550 KM or 1585 Miles east of Barbados.

This system remains disorganized and is not expected to change much over the next few days as it moves very slowly westward to westnorthwestward. Extended forecast tracks at this time takes the system well north of Barbados by late next week however, the Met Office is strongly recommending that the public listens for daily updates over the weekend and early next week.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Met Office warns we are heading in to peak Hurricane Season now

Sport

TKR women beat Amazon Warriors in the 6IXTY

Sport

TKR beat Amazon Warrior for first 6IXTY win

More From

Community

WATCH: Centenarian ‘Girla’ shares the secrets to ‘Live a good life’

Erlene Bourne reaches 100; advises parents to hold children accountable

Entertainment

See also

Nick Cannon reveals 10th child in the making with IG montage

Nick Cannon continues to add to his brood.
The entertainer revealed via Instagram that he is expecting his 10th child with Brittany Bell.
It will be his third child with Bell who gave birth to t

Entertainment

Spice said “inches” and dropped spicy teaser for Tape Measure song

Twitter fans were left jokingly asking if Grace’s Close Friends stopped working?

CPL

10 things to know about Joshua Da Silva


Joshua Da Silva has been making a name for himself in Caribbean and international cricket since his days as a youth player.
He is set to be a vital part of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Business

Digicel appoints John Townsend as new CFO

Digicel on Thursday announced the appointment of John Townsend as chief financial officer (CFO).
Immediately prior to joining Digicel, John was CFO — Business Group at Verizon and al

Caribbean News

PM Mottley was not involved in a plane accident

Normal procedure at Eugene F. Correa International Airport