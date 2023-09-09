Met Office: Warm conditions to continue in Barbados Loop Barbados

Hurricane Lee is currently maintaining category 3 strength in the Atlantic.

The Barbados Meteorological Services continues to monitor the progress of Hurricane Lee which was located around 20.3N 58.2W and well north of Barbados at 11 am today, Saturday September 9.

Guidance continues to track the hurricane well north of the Eastern Caribbean today. Therefore no direct impacts from Lee are expected across Barbados. However, light winds and warm conditions are expected to persist. Temperatures at or above 32C were recorded across a significant portion of the island yesterday and overnight lows did not offer much relief. Similar conditions are expected over the next few days.

Key Messages:-No tropical storm or hurricane watches or warnings are expected for Barbados on the current forecast track. -Dangerous heat will persist for the next few days and residents should take precautions.-Marine operators may experience some choppy conditions and northerly swells over the next few days.