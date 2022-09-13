Met Office says tropical wave poses no direct threat to Barbados Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is closely monitoring the progress of a tropical wave and an associated area of low pressure located near 14.5 N, 45.6 W or about 1510 km or 940 miles to the east of Barbados.

According to the meteorologist on duty at the BMS this afternoon, some models are showing the tropical wave will approach and affect the island from Wednesday night into Thursday, however others are showing the wave moving into the northern Leewards later this week, around Saturday.

Due to the inconsistencies of the models as it relates to the intensity and track forecast of this wave, the BMS will continue to monitor it closely.

The system remains disorganized at this time, but over the past 24 hours it has become slightly better organized.

Regardless of development, this system does not pose any direct threat to Barbados as it passes well north of the island. However, this will result in a reduction in wind speeds, and therefore conditions will remain warm.