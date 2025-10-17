Met Office monitoring tropical wave east of Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is closely monitoring a tropical wave in the central Atlantic.

In its weather information statement issued today, the BMS said there are no storm watches or warnings in effect for Barbados at this time. However, a small-craft and high-surf advisory is in place due to above-normal swell heights.

Sea conditions are expected to deteriorate gradually from Saturday night, with large open-water swells posing a hazard to some vessels. The Met Office also warned that heavy rainfall and gusty winds could affect the island from Saturday night through Monday, potentially leading to flash flooding in some areas.

Residents are advised to secure light or loose objects such as tents, garbage cans, and inflatable structures, which may be displaced by gusty winds.

Meteorologists say the tropical wave is expected to move westward toward Barbados and the Windward Islands, with gradual development possible over the coming days.

The BMS said the next update will be issued at 6 a.m. on Saturday, October 18, or sooner if necessary. (BMS)