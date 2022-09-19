Met Office monitoring slow westward moving tropical wave Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services is closely monitoring the progress of a tropical wave located near 48W south of 13N as of 11 am today (September 19, 2022).

According to the statement issued, convection associated with the tropical wave is disorganized at this time as it moves slowly westward at 10 to 15 knots.

Current model guidance suggests that any development will be slow to occur over the next few days. However, regardless of development, the tropical wave is expected to affect the island sometime between Wednesday and Thursday this week.

During its passage, there is the possibility of two to four inches of rainfall and a deterioration in sea conditions which may warrant the issuance of watches/warnings from tomorrow, Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

The next update will be in 24 hours, around 12 noon tomorrow or sooner if conditions warrant.