Met Office issues notice on heat, high temperatures Loop Barbados

Temperatures this month can get as high as 34 degrees Celsius according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

However, the Met Office is stressing that this is not out of the normal.

In a notice issued today, September 12, at 1:30 pm, the Met Office said, very warm conditions in Barbados are expected to persist throughout the remainder of September and the greater part of October.

The Barbados Meteorological Services would like to remind the public that September and October are climatologically the warmest months of the year. Maximum temperatures across the island have been peaking between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, particularly in the urban areas, which is normal during this period.

Tips:

Recommendations based on guidance from the Ministry of Health and Wellness include –

Remain hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Keep cool by wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing

Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day (typically between 10am and 4pm)

Recommendations from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and Security are –

Owners of livestock should take precautions to prevent heat stress

Measures should be taken to reduce heat stress on smaller crops