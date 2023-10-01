Met Office issues flash flood watch Loop Barbados

A flash flood watch has been issued for Barbados.

The Barbados Meteorological Service reports surface to mid-level troughing extending from Tropical Storm Philippe is inducing unstable conditions across the island. As a result, cloudy to overcast skies will be accompanied by scattered moderate to heavy showers, with possible accumulations of 25mm to 75mm (1-3 inches).

Key Message:-Soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces.

-Water settlements on roads and fields which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions in and out of the city.

-Increases in water levels of existing water bodies (e.g ponds etc.).

-Marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains, water canals and on property.

-Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red at short notice.