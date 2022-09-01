Met Office issues flash flood notice; heavy showers expected Loop Barbados

6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The central parishes of Barbados to be impacted

2 hrs ago

Met Office issues flood watch for central parishes

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a flash flood watch for the central parishes of the island.

According to BMS, the tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic has moved closer to the eastern Caribbean resulting in a decrease in wind speeds across Barbados. This has allowed localized activity to develop across the island.

As a result, maximum rainfall accumulations of 25.0 to 50.0 mm in heavy to violent showers are expected during the afternoon.

The alert is valid from 2:15 pm and will be terminated at 6 pm or sooner if conditions warrant.

