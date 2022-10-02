Met Office issues first notice on Tropical wave east of Barbados Loop Barbados

Met Office issues first notice on Tropical wave east of Barbados
Weather Report: Weak tropical wave approaching the island

Met Office issues first notice on Tropical wave east of Barbados

Conditions are currently marginally favourable for slow development over the next 24 to 48 hours

Tropical wave of interest at 8am, October 2.

Barbadians are being put on notice as the Barbados Meteorological Services closely monitors the progress of a tropical wave located near 46/47W south of 14N as of 8 am today, Sunday, October 2, 2022.

This wave is expected to bring showers midweek whether it passes directly or indirectly.

Over the past 12 hours, convection associated with this wave has increased but the system still remains rather disorganized.

Intensity Forecast:

Conditions are currently marginally favourable for slow development over the next 24 to 48 hours, after which numerical guidance suggests that conditions should become less conducive for development after 48 hours.

Track Forecast:

The system is expected to track westward to slightly north of westward at 15 to 20 mph over the next 48 hours before getting caught up in a deep layered trough forecast to be anchored across the region.

Expectations for Barbados:

Regardless of development this wave in combination with a deep layered trough will bring some moderate to heavy showers, occasional gusty winds to Barbados on Wednesday into Thursday.

Recommendations to the public:

Stay alert for updates from the BMS on this system over the next 24 to 48 hours. The next update will be at 5 pm today, October 2, 2022 or sooner if conditions warrant.

