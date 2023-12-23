Met Office: Flash flood warning Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Met Office: Flash flood warning Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Prison Fellowship lauds security firm for ‘looking out’ for the kids

Barbadians advised to take precautions against Saharan dust

Football stakeholders share their Christmas wish list

Duke of Edinburgh International Award engages youth with disabilities

BCC announces STEM scholarship

Met Office: Flash flood warning

Guardsman Barbados gives back at Christmas

Weather Report: A few heavy to intense showers likely

KPMG plants 50 trees to honour golden anniversary

Barbados Port extends hours to facilitate Christmas rush

Saturday Dec 23

26°C
Barbados News
Loop News

December 22, 2023 12:49 PM ET

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A flash flood warning has been issued for Barbados.

As a shearline affected the island throughout the morning rainfall accumulations reaching up to 50 mm were observed across some northern sections of the island.

Throughout the afternoon, similar weather conditions are expected to persist with further accumulations of 25 to 50 mm producing isolated areas of flooding.

The BMS is asking the public to note imminent Significant to life-threatening:

Runoff from higher elevations.Soil erosion/land slippage on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields.Large objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows.Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads.Delays on traffic routes with some roads being impassable or cutoff.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Community

Prison Fellowship lauds security firm for ‘looking out’ for the kids

Barbados News

Barbadians advised to take precautions against Saharan dust

Sport

Football stakeholders share their Christmas wish list

More From

Community

BCC announces STEM scholarship

The college celebrated its 55th anniversary by honouring its current and former staff

World News

See also

Chatty robot helps seniors fight loneliness through AI companionship

Joyce Loaiza lives alone, but when she returns to her apartment at a Florida senior community, the retired office worker often has a chat with a friendly female voice that asks about her day.
A few

Sport

Football stakeholders share their Christmas wish list

A variety of football practitioners wish for improvements ahead of 2024.

Travel

Surinam Airways is ‘here to stay’

Twice-weekly service from Paramaribo to Georgetown and Bridgetown starts

Barbados News

Duke of Edinburgh International Award engages youth with disabilities

This is the first DEIA programme in Barbados to focus on youth with disabilities

Barbados News

Met Office: Flash flood warning

A flash flood warning has been issued for Barbados.
As a shearline affected the island throughout the morning rainfall accumulations reaching up to 50 mm were observed across some northern sections