Met Office: Flash flood warning Loop Barbados

A flash flood warning has been issued for Barbados.

As a shearline affected the island throughout the morning rainfall accumulations reaching up to 50 mm were observed across some northern sections of the island.

Throughout the afternoon, similar weather conditions are expected to persist with further accumulations of 25 to 50 mm producing isolated areas of flooding.

The BMS is asking the public to note imminent Significant to life-threatening:

Runoff from higher elevations. Soil erosion/land slippage on exposed or scarred land surfaces. Water settlements on roads and fields. Large objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows. Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads. Delays on traffic routes with some roads being impassable or cutoff.