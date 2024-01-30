Mentor, joiner, trumpeter – Brereton celebrates 100 accomplished years Loop Barbados

Harold McKenzie Brereton celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday with his family and friends at Frederica’s Senior Citizens Home, Christ Church.

President of Barbados, The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, who was one of the specially invited guests, joined in on the celebrations.

One of Brereton’s nephews, Ian Weekes, in his tribute, said that the centenarian was a “well respected and accomplished joiner” whose “love of arithmetic and geometry [at school] played a significant role in tracing the armchairs and the arm rests” of the traditional Barbadian mahogany furniture he made.

Weekes noted that “uncle Harold was a mentor for many young joiners in Carrington Village, some of whom went on to own their own joinery shops”. He further noted that his uncle was an “accomplished trumpeter”, and “played in the Percy Green Band”, whose repertoire was mainly jazz.

As the eldest of five children, Brereton was raised in Carrington Village, St Michael, and attended the Roebuck Boys’ School until he reached 7th Standard. His favourite subjects at school were English, Arithmetic, Geometry, and Music.

After school, he pursued a career in joinery, eventually opening his own joinery business in Carrington Village, St Michael, opposite the Enid Wilson drug store – now Standard Pharmacy. In addition to making furniture, Brereton had special skills in the restoration of antique furniture, often performing these restorations, when requested, onsite rather than in his shop.

Brereton, affectionately known as “Mr Cool” by his friends and work colleagues, moved to Frederica’s Senior Citizens Home, Christ Church, in 2010. He has a son, Henderson Murray, and a daughter, Anne Martelli.

One of his caregivers, Roshanna Ready, shared that the centenarian loves dominoes. “He would six love you all the time; you could be the best dominoes player and he would still six love you,” she said.

Brereton has a fondness for cou cou and ground provisions and, when up to it, would share stories from his past. He also enjoyed playing chess and drafts, especially with Ronald [Suki] King, in Halls Road.

Dame Sandra presented Brereton with a fruit basket, a bottle of non-alcoholic wine and a personalised card. This was followed by a toast and a rendition of “Happy Birthday”.

Upon receiving the fruit basket, Brereton remarked: “Thank you…. I will take out a portion and then send them along (share the rest with everyone else).”

In her closing remarks, Dame Sandra stated: “Thank you for having me…. Coming to meet centenarians is the most enjoyable and precious part of my job as President…. I know based on some of the things he said, he can hold his own; continue to enjoy. Take good care of Harold.”