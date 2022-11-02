Members of the public feel disrespected by Independence Day change Loop Barbados

One thing the Barbadian public doesn’t do is forgive and forget.

When Minister of Home Affairs Wilfred Abrahams announced on Tuesday, November 1 that Independence Day will now be referred to as Barbados National Day, the citizens worked faster than the Barbados Police Service and the judiciary to bring what they consider to be justice for the electorate.

Receipts were the order of the day and night, as persons dug up old clips and Government articles, where Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley declared there will be no changes to the name of Independence Day in the days following the country’s transition to a parliamentary republic state.

The pressure got ‘worse-ah’ overnight, as there was an onslaught of public ire towards the unilateral Cabinet decision. Many say the decision is unnecessary, including political scientist Kristina Hinds who said on her Twitter account: “Solving problems that don’t exist and causing unnecessary commotion. Happy Independence Month Barbados!”

Meanwhile, University of the West Indies Cave Hill lecturer Alicia Nicholls, contended that citizens should be focused on the bigger issues.

“I could think of hundreds of other issues of national importance to be outraged over. The untenable customs delays, the deplorable state of our roads, gas prices, a failing educational system, poor customer service…But let’s continue fussing over a name change…”

But with some flippantly saying Bajans just want another bank holiday, several social media users expressed that the additional bank holiday was not the root of the outrage, but rather the decision was an insult to the national significance Independence Day holds. Many content that this is more than a name change.

“No extra holiday aside, this honestly feels like a slap in the face to our existing legacy. I really feel we should challenge that decision. It really don’t sit well with me.”

Some individuals felt lied to and considered this decision to be a blatant disregard for public opinion.

“We are annoyed because these people are playing in our faces after they said outright this change would not affect independence and that a day would be determined to celebrate Republic Day. We are not unintelligent people if that was the plan they should have said so.”

“You said Independence day would not be change”

Over on Facebook, people challenged the fact that both the Independence and Republic status are significant and as such should be allotted their due time for celebration and commemoration.

“We agree that they are both milestones. That does not begin to explain the change. Come again”

“And seeing that it is neither one or the other…. each should have their own DAY. Why isn’t Emancipation Day shared with Kadooment Day?”

Despite the serious conversation, several persons are taking a more lighthearted approach to express their feelings.

“Barbados National Day…whoever name the bus crawl Bandy and Punani was unavailable or something?

“I’m waiting to hear that a Barbados National Day committee will be formed to discuss how Bajans feel about this name change.”

“Barbados Day sounds like a dress day at school.”

The public to a large extent has responded negatively to the change, but Prime Minister Mottley as of this morning, November 2, remains steadfast in the Cabinet’s decision.

“We have settled on BARBADOS NATIONAL DAY – to celebrate two significant events in the life and journey of the sovereign state. Let us focus on what we must do as a nation to be the best that we can be. It involves building on the past but focusing on the future,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

A petition calling for the decision to be revoked was launched by politician and leader of the Democratic Labour Party Dr Ronnie Yearwood less than 24 hours after the announcement was made by the Minister of Home Affairs from Ilaro Court on November 1.

On the flip side, for some Bajans, it’s neither here nor there because November 30 will always be called Independence Day by them.