Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Offered Her & Kelsey Nicole 7 Figures To Keep Quiet

Megan Thee Stallion drop another bombshell that Tory Lanez offered her and her former best friend Kelsey Nicole $1 million to keep quiet about shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion’s full interview with Gayle King is making the rounds as the Houston Hottie speaks about the shooting incident for the first time on national TV. The rapper has accused Toronto rapper Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet in 2020 after a night outing with her best friend, Kelsey Harris, also known as Kelsey Nicole. Lanez has disputed the rapper’s claim and asserted his innocence in court.

One of the new claims Megan is shedding light on for the first time about her immediate reactions after being shot, and she is also alleging that Lanez, who was apologetic after the shooting, offered to buy her silence for $1 million.

“I’ll give y’all a million dollars if y’all don’t say nothing,” he’s alleged to have said.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper also shared her medical report from the doctor, which shows that she has bullet fragments in her feet.

One of the main points of dispute for Lanez fans is that Megan lied about being shot in the feet as she was seen walking and twerking in a video a week after the incident. The H-Town rapper has, however, previously shared photos of her injured foot and now the revelation that there is a fragment in her feet.

The medical records she shared in the interview highlights the injury she suffered.

“The risks and benefits of operative treatment were discussed in depth and they include but are not limited to injury to the arteries, veins and nerves in region, immobility, pain, bed sores, infection, joint instability, stiffness, loss of function of the extremity, need for reoperation and death.”

This interview is the first public sit-down Megan has had since the shooting, which occurred after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in California.

After they left the party, she, her best friend Kelsey Harris, as well as Tory Lanez, and a driver/security team member of Tory Lanez were all in a car when an argument started.

According to her, she left the car but later re-joined the group after some persuasion.

“The arguing in the car is getting worse and I don’t wanna be in this car no more, because I see it’s getting crazy,” Megan said. She also said she was told “dance, bitch” before the shooting began.

As for why she did not immediately name Tory Lanez as the one who shot her, she said she was trying to protect the rapper out of fear of the police.

“The George Floyd incident had just happened,” she said around the 5:39 mark of the interview.

“The police are definitely very much shoot first, ask questions after. So I’m like, it’s a hot gun in the car, I’m bleeding, I’ve been shot. They’re about to kill somebody. Something bad is about to happen.”

The rapper said she had told the police that the injuries to her feet were from stepping on broken glass.

“I didn’t want them to kill any of us, or shoot any of us,” she said.

Tory Lanez is unable to respond to the latest disclosures by Megan Thee Stallion as he is bound by a protective order barring him from speaking about the incident to the victim and a discovery order barring him from speaking on or revealing evidence in the trial.

The matter is set for trial on September 14.