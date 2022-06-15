Megan Thee Stallion Says Kelsey Harris Colluded With Tory Lanez, Kelsey Respond

Megan Thee Stallion has accused her former best friend Kelsey Harris of colluding with Tory Lanez and accepting money to keep silent on the 2020 shooting incident where she alleges that the Canadian singer shot her.

Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to felony charges for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and another for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The trial has been set for September 15, but Megan Thee Stallion has continued to tell her side of the story as she speaks about the trauma and sense of betrayal she felt from the actions of Harris and Lanez.

According to Megan in her new interview, Harris is a key part of the puzzle, but she had remained silent since Lanez offered her and Megan a million dollars to keep quiet.

Thee Stallion alleges that Kelsey Harris had told her she met with Tory Lanez at a hotel less than two days after the shooting.

“I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’” Megan begins. “She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the fuck do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me,” Megan is quoted as saying in the article.

Megan Thee Stallion

She added that Lanez allegedly enticed Kelsey, a struggling rapper.

“This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, “Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.”’ And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online.”

Megan also said she wanted Lanez to face maximum consequences for his actions.

“I want him to go to jail,” Megan says plainly. “I want him to go under the jail.”

She also addressed the injuries on her feet, noting that she has bullet fragments still in her feet.

“What nobody knows is, I had to get the surgery the same night. I stayed in the hospital in California for maybe four days,” she says. “Then I was in New York for a while. Both of my legs wrapped up. I could not walk. I still have bullet fragments in my feet right now. I was very scared that I was not able to be Megan Thee Stallion no more. And I was fucked up.”

Meanwhile, Kelsey Harris, who has maintained silence throughout the last two years, popped up on Instagram with a reaction.

In response to the Rolling Stone article saying that Harris didn’t respond to a request for comment on the allegation, she posted a statement on her Instagram Story.

“When people can’t control you, they try to control how people view you.”

She also teased a message to caption the statement.

“Stay tuned… gave y’all a heads up. Lol.”

In an Instagram Story, she shared that she’s waiting her turn to speak.

“If y’all not catching on to the social media games by now then I don’t know what to tell y’all. But you guys have to pay attention, I knew this was going to happen…I know y’all want me to talk but this is just the beginning. When it’s my turn just know, I’m gonna break everything the f***k down ok? and we gon see who really look bad in the end,” she said.

Tory Lanez has not responded, nor has his representative reacted.

The rapper is also under protective orders that prevent him from speaking on the case or the victim, Megan.

Just last week, the rapper and his Attorney, Shawn Holley, complained about Megan’s recent CBS interview where she spoke about what happened.

The prosecutor also shared that a crucial police report shared in the discovery was released and shared on the internet. The prosecutor has not identified the person responsible for the leak, but Tory Lanez and his Attorney have denied leaking the document.