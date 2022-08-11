Megan Thee Stallion Reveals ‘Traumatize’ Release Date, Tracklist & Artwork

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, Traumazine, on Friday, Aug 12.

The rapper had shared that some tracks from her album were leaked as she expressed frustration with her label. On Thursday, she revealed that the upcoming project has features from Pooh Shiesty, Latto, Future, Key Glock, Jhené Aiko, and others. The album would be the final project she has to release under her deal with 1501 Certified Entertainment label, which she is currently suing.

Megan Thee Stallion’s problems with the label have been public as she is suing 1501 Entertainment for an unconscionable contract. She says that allows them to collect on her music but have few to little obligations to her.

It seems that now that Megan is now on the last lap and about to wash her hands of 1501 Entertainment, mischief is afoot from the label, as alleged by Megan. The rapper shared her frustration in several tweets on Wednesday, where she said that her label hates her. “Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label,” she tweeted to her 7.6 million followers. She added that her album rollout has been stressful as she had to go to court to release her art.

She also celebrated almost being done with 1501 Certified Entertainment. “WE ALMOST OUT [clapping emoji] LET’S STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP,” she wrote.

On Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that after celebrating too early on Wednesday, her cover art and some songs leaked, and she had to replace these and decided not to hold the album anymore but just drop it for the fans.

“From my cover art, pieces of my track list and me even hearing part of a song I haven’t dropped yet leaking (and we ALL know who the only ppl who had access to all these PRIVATE links are…) I might as well… lol,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I can’t catch a break my label hate me and my sh*t always leak,” she wrote.

“At this point invite the hotties to the studio and shoots,” she said in another tweet.

The artist added that the leaks cost her money as she is the one who is funding her own production of music.

“Why continue to choose peace when everyone else choosing violence?” she wrote. “Lol I got money I PAY FOR ALOT OF MY OWNNNN SH*TTTTT I’ll start from scratch bc I’m a mf hustler BABYYYY.”

However, the artist did not wait as she revealed that she was ready to drop her album.

“LET’S JUST GO,” she tweeted before uploading the 18-tracks list.

The rapper also revealed the name behind her album, which may or may not give an insight into her feelings at the present time.

“Traumazine noun. The chemical released in the brain when it is forced to deal with painful emotions caused by traumatic events and experiences.”

1501 Certified Entertainment has not responded to Megan’s claims.