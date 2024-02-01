Megan Thee Stallion Gets Support From Latto, ‘HISS’ Hits No. 1 On Several Charts

Megan Thee Stallion is set to break several career records as her first track for 2024, “HISS,” rises to the top of several music charts and is barreling for the top position on the Billboard Hot 100 next week.

On Tuesday, Chart Data revealed “HISS” is rushing at Ariana Grande’s “Yes, and?” for the biggest US unit sales week for any song in 2024. Simultaneously, the rapper’s song rose to number one on Apple Music’s Top 100 for the USA and Top 100: Global charts. The song was also number one on the New York, Chicago, and Atlanta charts and other cities.

On Spotify, the song is currently No. 1 on the Top 50 USA chart and 26 on the Top 50 Global chart. The song rose to number one on iTunes, giving Megan her first No. 1 hit on iTunes for the first time. She previously featured on the platform with her “Savage” and “Wap” collaborations.

Megan Thee Stallion IG

On iTunes, several versions of the song dominated the top 10, with her chopped and screwed and instrumental versions also charting.

In the meantime, Megan Thee Stallion has received much support for her music following Nicki Minaj launching a scathing and unprovoked attack on her following her Megan’s Law bar in the song. Minaj has been ranting for six (6) days unabated and without a response from Megan, including mentioning her late mother and her fans threatening to dig up her mother’s corpse.

In the meantime, as she steps out as an independent artist following the end of her contract with 1501 Entertainment last year, Megan is on her second track with the release of “Cobra” and “HISS” and an album coming ahead of her Hotties Summer tour later this year.

Those supporting Megan included Atlanta rapper Latto, Cheryl Lynn, and Karlissa Saffold.

“U making us proud Meg,” Latto wrote in a comment on Thursday morning after Megan thanked fans for running up “HISS” everywhere.

Megan Thee Stallion IG

Legendary singer Cheryl Lynn also told Megan she could sample her biggest hit, “Encore.” “@theestallion, whenever you’re ready to sample #Encore, you have my 100% approval. Signed; Auntiee, Hottie Cheryl,” she wrote in a tweet.

On another, she added, “Never speak ill of the deceased, especially when they’re next to YOU.” Lynn also called Nicki Minaj fans “sick” as she reacted to the news that the cemetery where the rapper’s mother was laid to rest was beefing up security following threats by the Barbz online.

Karlissa Saffold also called out Tokyo Toni, who dissed the “Savage” rapper online, telling her to leave Megan alone because her mother was not here to defend her. She would do so if Toni continued her online rants.