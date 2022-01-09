Megan Thee Stallion Gets Her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Trademark Registration After 2 Years

Megan Thee Stallion filed for a trademark for the signature phrase that was used to promote her single “Hot Girl Summer,” released in 2019.

The phrase became widely popular and driven by social media trends while the song launched Megan Thee Stallion’s career as it landed her the first Billboard No. 1 song of her blossoming career.

According to Trademark Attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Law Firm, the rapper was granted the trademark on January 4, 2022, almost two years after she had initially filed for ownership under her company Hot Girl Trademark Holings, LLC, which holds several intellectual property interests, including her music and performances.

Gerben also shared the registered trademark for Class 41 for “MEGAN THEE STALLION,” which will cover live performances, entertainment services, and music production services, both online and in-person, as well as other music-related items such as ringtones and musical tours.

The trademark also covers sound recordings such as CDs and DVDs and in electronic games and streaming music and images, other multimedia content, and a wide variety of things like posters, day planners, pen and pencil sets, tour books, and concert programs.

Gerben said that her company has applied for a series of trademarks about various classes of goods and services. Among these is protection in relation to apparel such as t-shirts, wristbands, jackets, and online retail services which sell music and other items with the trademark Hot Girl Summer. The outcome of that application is not yet available.

Megan’s company has filed several applications to the USPTO for trademark protection for more than 40 nicknames which are still pending. Among those names that sought protection in the application were “Hot Girl Meg” and “Tina Snow,” “Houston Hottie,” Hotties for Houston,” “Hot Girl Semester,” Real Hot Girl Shit,” just to name a few.

Megan Thee Stallion has referred to her fans as “Hotties,” a term that is associated with her and her music.

The other applications to the USPTO include an application in 2020 for trademark protection for the term “Hotties” and “Hottie World” for cosmetics, books, clothing, snacks, streaming music, live performances, and much more. In 2020, her company also filed for the term “HOTTIEWEEN,” in relation to Halloween-type things, which included downloadable movies and films, entertainment services, cosmetics, costumes, and other items.

Megan Thee Stallion also sought to protect the name of her charity “Hotties Helping Houston” for charitable services, as well as several other items, which include clothing items and paper goods. The rapper’s company also filed a trademark application for “HOTTIES HELPING” and “HOTTIES BOOTCAMP.”

The outcomes of those applications might still be pending.