Medalists to receive incentive payments from BOA Loop Barbados

Athletes who received medals at the recently concluded Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will receive incentive payments from the Barbados Olympic Association [BOA].

This was revealed by Deputy Chef De Mission for the Barbados delegation Craig Archer yesterday evening at the Grantley Adams International Airport following the team’s return.

“At the Barbados Olympic Association [BOA] we are certainly well pleased by the performances, it cost around a million dollars to send this team to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games but also the BOA has invested in elite athletes like Williams, Jones and so on,” Archer contended, noting that the team’s performance was a 25% improvement compared to those in previous years.

Archer also divulged that Sada Williams who won a gold medal and broke the Commonwealth Games record in the women’s 400 meters along with Shane Brathwaite who nabbed silver in the men’s 110-meter hurdles and Johnathan Jones for his bronze medal performance in the men’s 400 meters can all look forward to benefiting from the BOA’s incentive payments.

“There will be incentive payments paid by the BOA for the medalists, obviously the outstanding performance of Sada Williams we have to tip our hat to her for not only winning in a convincing fashion, but smashing the Commonwealth Games record in the 400 flat.”

The team competed in athletics, badminton, boxing, cricket, gymnastics, netball, squash, swimming and table tennis from July 28 to August 8, 2022.