Meat prices increase inevitable | Loop Barbados

According to the head of Barbados’ largest agricultural organisation, increased meat prices was and is inevitable.

“[You] can’t get away from paying more,” remarked chief executive officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society, James Paul during an interview with Loop News.

On Friday, April 29, Barbados’ largest livestock feed supplier, Pinnacle Feeds announced that animal feed prices will be increasing by eight per cent due to the rising cost of soybeans and corn in the global markets. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has impacted access to raw materials, as both countries are primarily suppliers of 30 to 35 per cent of the world’s grains.

“I think Pinnacle Feed did their best in trying to keep the prices down….We know, that some of the feeds that we import in this country, some of those persons have already carried up their prices. We also know that some of the [feed] plants in other parts of the Caribbean have already carried up their prices because the prices have gone up. I do not that under such conditions Pinnacle Feeds had much choice,” he told Loop.

The CEO indicated that local farmers were already buckling under the pressure of the rising costs.

He referred to the new water rates for farmers announced during the Appropriation Bill 2022, whereby farmers registered with the Ministry of Agriculture will be able to access water at a rate of $1.80 per cubic metre, or 220 gallons.

The discounted rate which took effect from May 1 is projected to save some farmers up to $4,000.

However, Paul indicated that some farmers under the Integrated Rural Development Programme are now experiencing a 400 per cent increase in water rates.

“There are now some farmers though who have now been put at a disadvantage because some farmers are now facing a 400 per cent increase in the price of water. That is, those farmers who are on the Integrated Rural Development Programme.

“They are facing that kind of increase and it is going to be challenging for them. So while yes, for some others who were paying a high amount, they benefitted; there are farmers who were paying much less, who now have to pay so much more for water.”

He also raised that despite the rising price of raw materials and inputs, the agricultural sector remains “inelastic”, with the price of some commodities unchanged for nearly two decades.

Paul, therefore, is calling on Government to revisit a feed price subsidy.

Last year, Government initially invested $2 million in price support for livestock farmers to cover three months and then extended that subsidy for another three months ending on November 30.

Government also negotiated with Pinnacle Feeds, for an 11 per cent rise in feed prices as opposed to the previously request 26 and 19 per cent increase. Upon the expiration of the subsidy, Pinnacle Feeds increased the cost of their livestock feed from December 20, 2021.

“This whole question of the subsidisation of feed, it is the best way. In that way, you can see that there is a critical input that goes into the industry which basically you want to reduce and with that they keep the cost down if they want to do anything. There isn’t much more you can do.”

He stressed that provisions must be made for local producers who are absorbing these exorbinat costs. He held that local farmers have no choice but to pass on the costs to the consumers and suggested that the Ministry of Agriculture find a solution.

“I am sure that [farmers] will do everything in their power to minimise the extent of any increases that happen … and they will do their best, but even with their best efforts we have to recognise that some costs will have to be passed on. Unless of course, the ministry comes up with other programmes.”

The BAS CEO also raised the need for further infrastructural development of the sector. He advocated for greater investment in existing producers to improve local production and concerns surrounding food insecurity.

“The challenge has to go out to the Government, that they need to support genuine attempts to increase food production. One of the mistakes we are making here, at this point in time, is that those persons who are capable producers of food are not being supported enough because this is no time for experimentation.

“We need to know that, for instance, next year that [we] will really be increasing our production of staples such as sweet potatoes, yams. And unless we employ the best farmers…we will fail because introducing new farmers at this time might not be the best course of action to increasing food production.”