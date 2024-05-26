McCoy replaces Holder in Windies World Cup squad Loop Barbados

Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy has replaced all-rounder Jason Holder in the West Indies T20 World Cup squad.

Holder has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury.

His injury was sustained during the County Championship 2024 and will require a recovery period.

CWI stated that the team’s medical staff will provide the necessary support to ensure his swift and complete recovery.

CWI Lead Selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement that CWI is confident that the team is strong and competitive without the injured Holder.

“Jason is an experienced player in our set-up. His absence will undoubtedly be felt both on and off the field. We look forward to having a fully fit Jason with us again soon,” Haynes said.

“While it is unfortunate to lose a player of Jason’s caliber, we are confident in the abilities of Obed McCoy. Obed has shown remarkable skill and promise in his performances, and this opportunity will allow him to further showcase his talent on the international stage. We believe he will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the squad,” Haynes added.

West Indies beat South Africa 3-0 in their final series before the start of the T20 World Cup, which runs from 1-29 June.

The Windies play Australia in an official World Cup warm-up match on 30 May at the Queen’s Park Oval.

The two-time champions open their T20 World Cup campaign against Papua New Guinea on 2 June at Providence Stadium, Guyana.